'I'd like to think he has a decent chance' - Frontal Assault the pick for Kennedy as Elliott saddles eight in Munster National

Gordon Elliott is typically mob-handed in big-field staying handicap chases and he seems to hold the key to the Munster National, with the Cullentra stable fielding 8 of the 13 runners in a bid to claim another success in the €100,000 contest.

Elliott has a solid record in the race, most recently winning in 2020 with Aforementioned, while dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll is the most notable name on the roll of honour after landing this contest in 2016 under Donagh Meyler.

All eight participants this year seem to have viable prospects but Frontal Assault is the choice of Jack Kennedy after a promising reappearance at Galway this month when beaten seven and a half lengths into third behind My Design and Grade 1 winner Feronily splitting the pair.

The eight-year-old is a Grade 3 winner over hurdles and has been shaping as if a big pot is within reach over fences, most notably when an excellent second to Lord Lariat in the 2022 Irish Grand National.

Run Wild Fred has been off the track for just under a year but is a classy operator, best illustrated by his runner-up effort behind Stattler in the National Hunt Chase in 2022. Mars Harper is thriving, having landed his last two starts over fences but the extra distance and testing ground is a question mark, while Gevrey ran a cracker when fourth in the Plate at Cheltenham and was desperately unlucky when second in this year's Irish Grand National.

The seven-year-old was putting in another promising effort in last month's Kerry National prior to a shuddering error three out and looks a solid each-way play.

A Wave Of The Sea (right): fourth in the Munster National last year Credit: Patrick McCann

The Joseph O'Brien-trained A Wave Of The Sea is a consistent operator and has been placed in the last two runnings but the ground is a slight concern, while the Eric McNamara-trained Real Steel made an encouraging comeback when fourth at Listowel last month. He landed last season's Paddy Power at Leopardstown off a 3lb lower mark and would certainly have a squeak if he handles the conditions.

Following 33mm of rain, Limerick racecourse is heavy as of Friday ahead of a mainly dry day. Forecast is for up to 8mm of rain prior to racing Saturday and it is mainly dry over the weekend.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Coko Beach, Run Wild Fred, The Goffer, Frontal Assault, Mars Harper, Defi Blue, Gevrey and Cavalry Master

Frontal Assault had a nice comeback run at Galway and should come on for it. He's the choice of Jack [Kennedy] and I'd like to think he has a decent chance. Run Wild Fred missed most of last season and hasn't ran for a long time so he will come on for it. The Grand National will be his main aim. Mars Harper comes here in cracking form and I could see him running another big one. He's flying at the minute. The Goffer wasn't beaten far in the Kerry National and if he were to come back to his Cheltenham form in the Ultima, he wouldn't be without a squeak. Gevrey was second in an Irish National, but he clouted three out at Listowel the last day and that was curtains for him. Defi Blue is having his first run back and will improve, as will Coko Beach, while Cavalry Master has been off for ages and we are still getting to know him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of A Wave Of The Sea

He has been a great horse for us over the last few seasons and hopefully he runs another solid race. He's been placed in this race in the past and would probably be seen to slightly better effect on better going but it will be great if he can pick up some prize-money.

Eric McNamara, trainer of Real Steel

He ran well at Listowel and we think he'll come on for it. He should be very competitive. We'd prefer if the ground wasn't as heavy as it is likely to be given his best form seems to be on better ground. He will definitely take his chance as he's in particularly good form.

