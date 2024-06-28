- More
A pulsating Pretty Polly in store as Kieran Shoemark seeks solace from Emily Upjohn
Perhaps it will be at the home of Irish Flat racing of all places, in the heart of County Kildare, where Kieran Shoemark can finally cement his status as Clarehaven's number one.
Following Frankie Dettori was never going to be easy. It is a bit like telling your favourite joke just after Peter Kay has just told his. It might still be funny, but the crowd is never going to laugh as hard.
Now, after Inspiral has let him down a couple of times, it is the turn of Emily Upjohn to try to seal Shoemark a landmark first Group 1 for the Gosdens in the Cairn Community Games Pretty Polly Stakes (3.30), the fabulous feature of day two at the Curragh's Irish Derby festival.
