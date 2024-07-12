A key day for racing's big initiative as Chester makes way for the riches elsewhere

When British racing's leaders came up with the concept of Premier racing and specifically the desire to declutter Saturday afternoons, it was presumably with the day that has come to be known as Super Saturday largely in mind.

The big races have always come thicker and faster on this day than any other through the year, from Newmarket, York, Ascot and Chester.

The victims of the changes this year are those at Chester, whose afternoon meeting has been shifted to the evening, with racecourse officials expecting attendance to be down by a quarter from the near 20,000 on track 12 months ago. It was the second most-attended meeting on this day last year, with only York attracting more.