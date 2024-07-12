- More
A key day for racing's big initiative as Chester makes way for the riches elsewhere
When British racing's leaders came up with the concept of Premier racing and specifically the desire to declutter Saturday afternoons, it was presumably with the day that has come to be known as Super Saturday largely in mind.
The big races have always come thicker and faster on this day than any other through the year, from Newmarket, York, Ascot and Chester.
The victims of the changes this year are those at Chester, whose afternoon meeting has been shifted to the evening, with racecourse officials expecting attendance to be down by a quarter from the near 20,000 on track 12 months ago. It was the second most-attended meeting on this day last year, with only York attracting more.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- July Cup day is all about equine speed - it's punters who will need to show stamina
- 3.25 Newmarket: 'This is a path we've trodden before' - can Ancient Truth hand Charlie Appleby a fifth Superlative Stakes win?
- 7.17 Longchamp: can Aidan O'Brien's Queen's Vase winner Illinois emulate some high-class stablemates in the Grand Prix de Paris?
- 4.00 Newmarket: 'I think he'll win a big one, whether it's this one I don't know' - analysis and key quotes for Bunbury Cup
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the July Cup according to our revolutionary racecard?
- July Cup day is all about equine speed - it's punters who will need to show stamina
- 3.25 Newmarket: 'This is a path we've trodden before' - can Ancient Truth hand Charlie Appleby a fifth Superlative Stakes win?
- 7.17 Longchamp: can Aidan O'Brien's Queen's Vase winner Illinois emulate some high-class stablemates in the Grand Prix de Paris?
- 4.00 Newmarket: 'I think he'll win a big one, whether it's this one I don't know' - analysis and key quotes for Bunbury Cup
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the July Cup according to our revolutionary racecard?