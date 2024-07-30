- More
A different yet familiar duel - the sport's two superpowers are set for a thrilling Sussex showdown
It now seems compulsory to sell the Qatar Sussex Stakes as some form of duel on the Downs. Even in the absence of Rosallion, the traditional highlight of Glorious Goodwood can still be promoted in the usual manner, for what we have is the latest instalment of a duel that has been playing out for decades.
The rivalry between Coolmore and Godolphin has long been Flat racing's constant theme. The sport's two superpowers have traded blows on racecourses and in sales rings, each enjoying periods of pomp. According to the revised betting for the £1 million mile showpiece, victory for one or the other should be expected, but will it be Henry Longfellow or Notable Speech? Or will one of the contest's three other runners upset the hastily rearranged script?
This is not the Sussex we expected but it remains a fascinating puzzle. Rosallion had been odds-on with most bookmakers but a shoo-in he most definitely was not. Henry Longfellow finished only a neck behind him in the St James's Palace Stakes, while Notable Speech defeated Richard Hannon's star in the 2,000 Guineas before failing to fire at Royal Ascot. A clear case could have been made for either of Dubawi's two sons, even with Rosallion in the field. Without him, those cases have become clearer.
- Watch: Glorious Goodwood day two preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Sussex Stakes according to our revolutionary racecard?
- 6.00 Galway: 'I think she'll take a bit of beating here' - who is very keen on their chances in mares' event?
- 7.10 Galway: 'The long run after the last will suit his style' - which trainer is expecting a late surge in the Plate?
- No Rosallion in Sussex Stakes only increases chances of Ballydoyle domination
