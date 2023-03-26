3.00 Wincanton: can first-time blinkers bring out the best in 'disappointing' Duc De Beauchene?

There is no such thing as an unexposed runner in a veterans' race, but Duc De Beauchene is new to this series and is the youngest in the field along with Hotel Du Nord and Pemberley. As early favourites go, Duc De Beauchene is bound to divide opinion.

Let us start with the pros. This well-treated ten-year-old landed a better race than this at Newbury off 13lb higher just 11 months ago and his recent performances on Racing Post Ratings are showing a mini resurgence despite his nosediving BHA mark. David Pipe's record when fitting first-time blinkers is also encouraging as the trainer is 18 per cent when introducing the aid to his runners.

Now for the cons and the major one is Duc De Beauchene is yet to convince over staying trips. While the chase course at Wincanton is riding quicker than the hurdles track, if the forecast rain arrives it will ensure a greater test of stamina. His last time out remote second in a four-runner event at Hereford was also bereft of promise.

There are two in-form veterans who like to front-run challenging Duc De Beauchene in the early betting and, dependent on whether the ground quickens or dries from the good to soft on Sunday, either could take control of the market.

Flying Verse is in the Duc De Beauchene camp, as he would prefer a faster surface and arrives in top form after comfortably scoring at Doncaster in March under the in-form Ned Fox, who retains the ride, while The King's Writ could not lay a glove on well-handicapped pair Boldmere and Fidux on going he disliked last month. Keep an eye on the conditions because The King's Writ will take plenty of pegging back on soft ground.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Fox on a roll

It is a young conditional jockey who catches the eye with his form going in to this veterans' chase. The 7lb claimer Ned Fox, 22, has ridden four straight winners and completed that sequence on Cyclop at Newbury on Saturday for David Dennis, who is pleased to have him back on board Flying Verse.

"Ned is a sensible lad, he's a tidy rider who sees a nice stride and he's very good value for his 7lb claim," the trainer said. "He rode another winner for me on Saturday and he got on very well with Flying Verse last time.

"That was a good performance [at Doncaster]. He's been put up 5lb so he needs to find a bit of improvement again and he wouldn't want too much rain as soft ground wouldn't help his chance. But a reproduction of his form from last time should put him bang there."

What they say

Kayley Woollacott, trainer of The Kings Writ

If it keeps raining it will be perfect for him. The handicapper has let go of him and he's been in really good form this season, so I hope he'll run well.

David Pipe, trainer of Duc De Beauchene

He's been disappointing. Even though he was second last time it was a poor second. As he's been getting older he seems to be getting a bit wiser so we're putting blinkers on to see if they bring a bit of improvement.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Pemberley

He didn't like the quicker ground at Hereford last time and didn't go a yard on it. This is the right sort of race for him and I hope to see him enjoy himself and run to the line.

Reporting by David Carr

