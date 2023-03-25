'We couldn't be happier with him' - Guineas principals please O'Brien in Curragh workout

Aidan O'Brien described himself as very pleased with both Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear after the ante-post 2,000 Guineas market leaders worked over seven furlongs following racing at the Curragh on Saturday.

Both horses are set to go for the Classic at Newmarket on May 6 without a prep run.

The champion trainer sent 20 horses to gallop after racing with Auguste Rodin, who is also winter favourite for the Derby at Epsom, and Little Big Bear both in an opening batch of 13 horses.

The former, ridden by Wayne Lordan, finished at the head of the group, upsides Group 3-winning juvenile The Antarctic under Roger Quinlan, with Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear coming home strongly just behind them in the hands of Seamie Heffernan.

O'Brien said: "Wayne was very happy with Auguste Rodin. He relaxed and did everything very nicely and we couldn't be happier with him. He will go to Newmarket without a prep run. He was following up a horse as good as The Antarctic and there are very few prep races where you would get as strong a run.

"Little Big Bear will go straight to Newmarket as well, probably. He hasn't seen a track since the Phoenix Stakes. Seamie said he was a bit on the bridle and a bit fresh, but he travelled and finished out very easily. We'll see how they are on Monday and both of them will ride out at home on Monday."

Meditate: 1,000 Guineas second favourite worked in the first group Credit: Patrick McCann

The first group also featured 1,000 Guineas second favourite Meditate, who also goes straight to Newmarket, while The Antarctic is likely to go sprinting.

The second batch of nine included leading four-year-olds Point Lonsdale, who finished at the head of the group under Heffernan, and Luxembourg under Wayne Lordan.

O'Brien said: "We haven't seen Point Lonsdale since last year's Guineas and Seamus was very happy with him. Wayne was very happy too with Luxembourg. He will probably start in the Prix Ganay and then come here for the Tattersalls Gold Cup. He has done well physically."

