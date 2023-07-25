Three different favourites in deep King George - while Aidan O'Brien could run five at Ascot

Bookmakers were at odds on Tuesday evening with three different favourites for Saturday's momentous King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot) , adding further intrigue to one of the deepest fields in the Group 1 contest for many years.

Longstanding market leader Auguste Rodin has been usurped at the head of the betting with some layers, with Sky Bet making Hukum their 7-2 favourite, while King Of Steel is the shortest-priced King George runner with Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power and Unibet. BoyleSports retain Auguste Rodin as their 3-1 market leader, while Star Sports make all three their 7-2 co-favourites for a £1.25 million showdown that features Emily Upjohn at as short as 4-1 with 888Sport.

The shape of the race continued to emerge as Aidan O'Brien suggested he could field up to five runners as he bids to create further parallels between dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin and the mighty Galileo.