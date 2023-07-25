Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Three different favourites in deep King George - while Aidan O'Brien could run five at Ascot

Auguste Rodin: replaced as favourite for the King George with some bookmakers
Auguste Rodin: replaced as favourite for the King George with some bookmakersCredit: Patrick McCann

Bookmakers were at odds on Tuesday evening with three different favourites for Saturday's momentous King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot), adding further intrigue to one of the deepest fields in the Group 1 contest for many years.

Longstanding market leader Auguste Rodin has been usurped at the head of the betting with some layers, with Sky Bet making Hukum their 7-2 favourite, while King Of Steel is the shortest-priced King George runner with Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power and Unibet. BoyleSports retain Auguste Rodin as their 3-1 market leader, while Star Sports make all three their 7-2 co-favourites for a £1.25 million showdown that features Emily Upjohn at as short as 4-1 with 888Sport.

The shape of the race continued to emerge as Aidan O'Brien suggested he could field up to five runners as he bids to create further parallels between dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin and the mighty Galileo.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 18:50, 25 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain