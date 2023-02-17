2.25 Ascot: 'We've targeted this all season' - key trainer quotes for fiercely competitive Swinley Chase

It is a remarkable fact that only one of his 13 rivals was even born when Regal Encore finished second in the 2013 Champion Bumper. It also says much about the make-up of this race, which contains plenty of horses who are not exactly unexposed but remain with a degree of untapped potential.

Even February 2013 foal Phoenix Way is in that group. He improved last season and on his last two starts left the impression he was just too far back to make an impact. The same might happen here, unless Lorcan Murtagh is inclined to take a more prominent position than regular rider Kevin Brogan usually does.

More interesting for win purposes are Laskalin, Dorking Lad and Neon Moon. The price of the last-named looks to be a bit of an oversight as he shaped best by miles at Taunton last week. He had his rivals cooked three out before he pulled himself up in front and was nabbed close home. Essentially he is a winner with a very small (2lb) penalty and remains with potential after just four chase runs.

Dorking Lad was impressive at Kempton in November and unseated at the first back there last week. His owners have a strong association with Ascot, with Traffic Fluide and Larry both winning big races here, so it is not fanciful to imagine this race has been the aim. Laskalin is the most obvious winner of the three mentioned, having been placed in the Mandarin and Masters the last twice while shaping as though the stiffer the finish, the better.

But the last word should go to Regal Encore, as it might be one of the last times we get to see him travelling smoothly out wide as they come out of Swinley Bottom. This will be his sixth consecutive appearance in this race, with his previous form figures reading 13324. It would be a big ask for him to bookmark that record with another win, but it would not be a major surprise if he could be involved at the finish once more.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Two good chances for Fry

Harry Fry, who saddles two of those near the head of the market in this fiercely competitive £100,000 handicap chase, is optimistic both will run well.

Revels Hill drops back in trip after failing to justify 2-1 favouritism in the 3m5f London National at Sandown, while Phoenix Way steps back up to three miles after two creditable runs over shorter.

Fry said: “Revels Hill ran well at Ascot over two miles five furlongs in November. He got no luck in running at Sandown, and we’re putting the cheekpieces on this time which will hopefully help him.

“He’ll like the better ground and goes there in good form.”

Phoenix Way: one of two runners for Harry Fry Credit: Edward Whitaker

Phoenix Way, winner of a valuable 2m5f handicap chase at Ascot last January when beating Fanion D’Estruval by a length and a half, is back on the same mark of 140.

Fry said: “Phoenix Way has been running well over slightly shorter this season and has shown a liking for Ascot in the past.”

What they say

Venetia Williams, trainer of Farinet and Laskalin

Farinet has missed a lot of opportunities through abandonments and could do with it softer, but I'm hoping that as they’ve only had one meeting this year and that the course will have had little wear, it will be reasonable ground. We were toying with running Laskalin at Kempton next week but decided this was the better option. He’s been running well.

Richard Hobson, trainer of Riders Onthe Storm

He just didn’t want to know last time. He seems to lose interest and sulk if it’s not competitive enough. Brian Hughes rode him the last twice and he is adamant that he will be suited by the step up to three miles.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Danny Kirwan

He ran well at Ascot in October. He didn’t quite finish his race that day after running freely. Good ground is ideal for him and I hope he’ll run well.

Olly Murphy, trainer of The Wolf

He's running plenty quick enough after his effort at Musselburgh, where he didn't quite stay. If he's fine soon after his last run then hopefully he can run well.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of One True King

His last run was very good. He came from a long way back, but stayed on strongly – it was quite an eyecatching run. Stepping up in trip looks like it should suit, the ground shouldn't be a problem and it was a lovely ride from James Turner last time so we've kept him on.

Christian Williams, trainer of Cap Du Nord

We’ve had this race or the Coral Trophy at Kempton next Saturday as a target for him all season and we’re going to Ascot as he might not have got into the Kempton race. That’s a more valuable race but he was at the bottom of the handicap. This is an excellent alternative and I’m confident he’s going to Ascot with a decent chance. It was a great effort from him to finish second in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster and the ground and trip will be ideal. He has run at Ascot before so I’m sure the track will present no problems.

David Pipe, trainer of Neon Moon

He should have won at Taunton last time. He had a wind op before that race. Ascot should suit, he’s got no weight and hopefully he goes there with an each-way chance.

