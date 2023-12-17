Venetia Williams bids to continue terrific chase form with impressive Lingfield winner Oxygen

You won’t have gone far wrong backing Venetia Williams-trained chasers this season as her runners are operating at a 31 per cent strike-rate over fences and most of her winners have come over the last couple of months. She has another outstanding chance here with Oxygen .

The grey son of Martaline ran once over fences in France when trained by Gabriel Leenders, but showed improved form when returning to chasing at Lingfield last month. He travelled and jumped well to win under a hand ride from Charlie Deutsch and is up 8lb in the weights.

This is a stronger race, but Oxygen appeared to have plenty left in the tank when crossing the line, and it was his first run after wind surgery. It’s often the case that horses improve on their second run following a wind operation and Oxygen should progress again with that outing under his belt.

Williams is operating at a strike-rate of just ten per cent at Plumpton in the last five seasons, though, and Oxygen comes up against horses from stables with much healthier recent records at the Sussex course.

Harry Fry (32 per cent) saddles Monjules , who finished a close second over a furlong further over hurdles at the track last month and could improve for the switch to chasing here.

Chris Gordon and Joe Tizzard both boast 24 per cent Plumpton strike-rates in the last five seasons. Red Windsor represents Gordon, while Scarface goes for Tizzard. Scarface improved on his chasing debut at Ascot when third at Wincanton last month and could be dangerous if going forward again.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Hardy Fella

After he had his first run over fences, Tom [Bellamy, jockey] said he hung right and jumped left, so Fontwell seemed the perfect place to go. He duly went and won, and I was delighted with him. The track will suit and he's still on a reasonable mark.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Scarface

He's getting the hang of it. The trip was too short for him last time at Wincanton, so going back up in distance will suit. He jumped a lot better last time.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Red Windsor

Mine haven't been quite firing on all cylinders, but they're running well enough. He had a nice second chase run at the last meeting at the track, but could just do with a little bit further. It's a great prize and is what I've aimed him at since his last run.

Harry Fry, trainer of Monjules

He's making his chase debut and Plumpton is consistently putting up good prize-money at its fixtures, so we decided to wait for this as he's run well at the track over hurdles. We're hoping he can translate that form over fences and run well.

Reporting by Liam Headd

