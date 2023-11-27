Nicky Henderson: If you are a racing fan, I urge you to act

It is possible some of you may not yet have realised why you need to be hugely worried about affordability checks. If so, I can empathise because, until recently, I was just the same.

I'm not a punter, so I couldn't see why I needed to be concerned. We all have lots to worry about from one day to the next, so why get irate about punters being told whether or not they can have a bet? Affordability checks were not my problem. Or so I thought.

In recent weeks I have realised that this is very much my problem. If you are reading this, you are a racing fan, which means it's your problem as well.

I have spoken to several owners who do like to bet and are already being impacted by affordability checks and are furious that the gambling white paper is set to make it even harder for them. They are adamant they are not going to hand over their personal financial details. I don't blame them. Why should they or any punter, big or small, be told whether or not they can afford to have a bet?

It is completely wrong in principle - and even if you don't bet, it doesn't mean this has nothing to do with you. Affordability checks are going to smash a hole in racing's finances and do untold damage to British racing and rural communities.

That's why I have been urging people in Lambourn to sign the sport's petition against affordability checks . I'm now using this email to ask you to sign as well. This is a massive issue and we must do all we can to make a difference and stamp on it before it stamps on us.

Punters and the racing industry are being called on to sign a petition calling on the government to stop the implementation of affordability checks. You can sign the petition here .

