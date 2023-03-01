Zanza v Paint The Dream: it's a Newbury match-up to savour

Forget Cheltenham, Hagler versus Hearns or any World Cup final. There is the potential for the match-up of all match-ups at Newbury on Saturday as both Zanza and Paint The Dream are entered in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury.

It's the race all Newbury devotees have been waiting for because between them they have run six times over fences at the track and they have won all six by an aggregate of more than 60 lengths. Their form at Newbury is light years ahead of anything they have achieved elsewhere and they would give the very best horses a race there.

That looked the case when Zanza thrashed horses rated much higher than him in the Denman Chase last time, while Paint The Dream has won his three chases at Newbury by an aggregate of more than 36 lengths without coming off the bridle.