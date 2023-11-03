Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

Willie Mullins has been planning this for 622 days - and it's about to come to spectacular fruition

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Vauban: favourite for the Melbourne Cup after Naas success
Vauban: is the right horse in the right place at the right time, what could possible go wrong?Credit: Patrick McCann

He's the right horse, at the right time, trained by the right trainer, with the right man on board, and the right man looking after him down there. What could possibly go wrong?

If not now, when? That is the question Willie Mullins would have been asking himself as he boarded his flight on Thursday night. Deep down he knows this is it. The moment of truth has arrived. You get one proper shot at something as big as this. This is that shot.

Holy Orders was himself, a nutjob. Stratum was a solid stayer; so too was Simenon. There was the talented Thomas Hobson, the wonderful Wicklow Brave and, of course, Max Dynamite, who seemed to spend his whole career punching above his weight. But none of them was Vauban. None of them has his class. None of them had his profile. None of them travelled in expectation; they all went in hope.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 November 2023inDavid Jennings

Last updated 14:00, 3 November 2023

icon
more inDavid Jennings
more inDavid Jennings