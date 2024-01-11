Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionChris Cook
premium

Who's your enemy? It's the question most punters get badly wrong - and must get right if they want to win

author image
Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year
Racecourse bookmakers in the ring at Cheltenham
Can you see your enemy in this picture of the betting ring at Cheltenham?Credit: Edward Whitaker

Know your enemy – a sound morsel of advice urged upon us by Sun Tzu and Rage Against The Machine, among others. But it's not easy to follow when you're betting on horses because first you have to identify the enemy and that's not as straightforward as most imagine.

Is it as simple as saying 'all bookmakers'? Almost any outsider would imagine so because we bang on all the time about our attempts to "beat the bookies". Those impartial onlookers see two gangs at war, one holding most of the cash and the other trying to whip it off them.

It was my colleague Peter Thomas who started me thinking about this, with his seven golden rules of punting last week. "Bookmakers are not the punter's friend," he wrote. "If ever you find yourself thinking they are being generous, assume they are just tempting you into more bad habits than you have already."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 January 2024inChris Cook

Last updated 14:00, 11 January 2024

icon
more inChris Cook
more inChris Cook