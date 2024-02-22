Torn festival betting slips and Aidan O'Brien's getting excited: spring must be around the corner
It is that time of year when spring is starting to make an appearance, as witnessed by some soggy daffodils in a wet Holland Park, Easter eggs in Sainsbury's, the Oscars, a later sunset and rooks starting to build their nests.
In the racing world the prospect of spring has, personally, been symbolised by the following down the years: the tearing up of Cheltenham Festival ante-post betting slips, the publication of the Grand National weights, the emergence of a few snippets about the Lincoln and a news story proclaiming Aidan O'Brien has potentially the greatest horse who has ever looked through a bridle.
This year it was the last item on that list which made me think of spring. It came on February 17 when, having taken out a second mortgage to fund the purchase of a flat white and a cinnamon bun in Gail's bakery, I sat down to browse the sports section of The Times (in case you're wondering, I had already thoroughly digested the Racing Post). There, on page 19, was the headline 'City Of Troy Can Become Greatest Racehorse We Have Ever Seen'.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 February 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:00, 22 February 2024
- It's not all about a festival winner at all costs - Put The Kettle On went the brave route and became a Cheltenham legend as a result
- Much-missed Maureen Mullins one of long line of notable women who left indelible mark on Irish racing life
- A 'win and you're in' race for the National? Haydock might well have stumbled across one
- Heady days of Floyd are a long time ago as Kingwell loses status as a proper Champion Hurdle trial
- How I pick winners at Cheltenham is very different to the rest of the year - and here's a 'system' that might help
- It's not all about a festival winner at all costs - Put The Kettle On went the brave route and became a Cheltenham legend as a result
- Much-missed Maureen Mullins one of long line of notable women who left indelible mark on Irish racing life
- A 'win and you're in' race for the National? Haydock might well have stumbled across one
- Heady days of Floyd are a long time ago as Kingwell loses status as a proper Champion Hurdle trial
- How I pick winners at Cheltenham is very different to the rest of the year - and here's a 'system' that might help