Tom Segal thinks a star might have been born at Cheltenham last weekend after 'the performance of the season'

As always there was loads to learn from the Paddy Power meeting at Cheltenham and once again the star of the show in the feature race was Paul Nicholls. Both his runners caught the eye throughout the race and quite how he gets his horses to jump so quickly and accurately is amazing.

Stage Star was a joy to watch bar his mistake at the last and Il Ridoto was pretty good too. That's a common theme with Nicholls-trained chasers and it's why they tend to leave their hurdles form a mile behind when they go over fences.

The champion trainer is absolutely dynamite when he targets a valuable handicap chase too, so anyone who has backed Complete Unknown for the Coral Gold Cup on Saturday week should be getting excited.