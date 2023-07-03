There's no easy answer to a complex situation - but John Dance's horses should not be allowed to race

Watching the Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket before heading out on Saturday afternoon, my daughter and I decided to play one of those games you do as parent and child.

There were two dominant colours in action – blue and brown – so my daughter decided she would cheer for the blue-silked horses and I would do the same for the brown-silked horses.

Not long into the race, it occurred to me that one of the horses on ‘my team’ could be viewed as being a questionable competitor given he was running in the ownership of Coverdale Stud, the moniker now applied to horses who had previously raced in the name of John and Jess Dance.