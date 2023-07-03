Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

There's no easy answer to a complex situation - but John Dance's horses should not be allowed to race

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Asjad (centre) wins at York last month with Gulliver (left) a length behind in third
Horses who raced in the gold and black silks of John and Jess Dance now run for Coverdale StudCredit: John Grossick

Watching the Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket before heading out on Saturday afternoon, my daughter and I decided to play one of those games you do as parent and child.

There were two dominant colours in action – blue and brown – so my daughter decided she would cheer for the blue-silked horses and I would do the same for the brown-silked horses.

Not long into the race, it occurred to me that one of the horses on ‘my team’ could be viewed as being a questionable competitor given he was running in the ownership of Coverdale Stud, the moniker now applied to horses who had previously raced in the name of John and Jess Dance.

Published on 3 July 2023Last updated 17:45, 3 July 2023
