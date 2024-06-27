The Wild West all over again: how ‘Gamblegate’ takes me back to the early days of Betfair

How can people be so naive? That's the question that keeps coming to mind as I learn more about 'Gamblegate', the collection of stories about betting on politics which is taking up so much of the election coverage.

I don't like to casually smear the abilities or intelligence of others. But sometimes one is forced to the conclusion certain folk are not making optimal use of the grey matter God gave them.

Let's say you're involved in politics on the side of the governing party; perhaps you're a candidate, or you're close to a candidate, or you're involved in some organisational role. You're well off by any normal standard and have every prospect of a good career, whatever the outcome of this election.