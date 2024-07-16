Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

The whole of racing will benefit as Riding A Dream takes a step closer to reality

author image
Associate editor
Khadijah Mellah greets O'Meara Rusike (R) ahead of the Magnolia CupGoodwood 28.7.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Khadijah Mellah greets rider O'Meara Rusike before last year's Magnolia Cup, which she won in 2019Credit: Edward Whitaker

It may not have the romantic storyline that lay behind the creation of the Riding A Dream Academy, born out of the 2019 Magnolia Cup success of Khadijah Mellah from Brixton's Ebony Horse Club, but in formally joining up with the British Racing School the academy took an important step forward this month.

Riding A Dream's residential courses and taster days already take place at the BRS on the plains of Newmarket – an eyeopeningly different backdrop to the tower blocks and railway tracks that hem in urban riding centres – but going 'in-house' will consolidate its role and give greater opportunities to grow the number of young people from underrepresented communities who are introduced to horseracing and can potentially gain a foothold in the sport.

Who benefits most? In the short term, the courses provide a unique chance for young people who have had little exposure to equine sport to find a new avenue opening up to them. In the long term, the whole of racing can only be enhanced from becoming more diverse and inclusive, in its frontline participants, trainers, jockeys and owners, in its organisations and in its fans on course.

