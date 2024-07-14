'I hope one day to make him champion' - rising star Billy Loughnane links up with powerhouse agent

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Billy Loughnane has taken another step on his seemingly unstoppable rise to the top by joining the agent of champions.

Tony Hind booked rides for Ryan Moore, Richard Hughes, William Buick and Jim Crowley when they won nine titles between them.