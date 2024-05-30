Bank holidays are in sad decline - why not let unloved Brigadier Gerard march to the rescue

This time last week, many Racing Post staff were looking forward to an office social event at Sandown's Brigadier Gerard evening meeting. We certainly made our mark as we probably doubled the number of people coming through the gate.

It was a striking contrast to my first memories of this fixture, attending Sandown on a bank holiday Monday in the sweltering sun when it was full of families and it was almost impossible to get a seat in the stand.

In those days the card featured the Henry II Stakes and the National Stakes along with the Temple Stakes rather than the Brigadier Gerard, while the Whitsun Cup was one of the most prestigious mile handicaps of the season. When Fanmore won the 1991 version it was worth over £17,000 to the winner, yet last Thursday's winner pocketed just over £9,000. Talk about deflation.