The upside-down career of Bryan Cooper - the master jockey who sprinted before he could crawl

Somebody said to me the other day that Bryan Cooper's final ride epitiomised his whole career. It was on Farceur Du Large in the Leinster National at Naas and the pair got no further than the first.

"You were left wondering what might have been with Farceur Du Large that day had he stood up and kept going, and it is the same story with Cooper," he argued, in the wake of the shock news that one of the sport's most talented steerers of thoroughbreds was quitting the job he was born to do.

You can see his point, I suppose. At the age of 30, Cooper's career should be in its prime now. It is right about now he should be appointed number one for Gigginstown. It is right about now he should be winning the Gold Cup. It is right about now he should be challenging Paul Townend for championships. It is right about now he should be at his best.