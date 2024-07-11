- More
The 'ingenious' betting coup planned to perfection - but should we really celebrate hoodwinking punters?
What an amazing thing it must have been to be a fan of horseracing in the 70s. Nijinsky, Mill Reef and Brigadier Gerard, then Red Rum, Grundy versus Bustino and the most amazing collection of two-mile hurdlers any decade has ever known.
Somewhere in the middle of all that was Gay Future – another great memory or a discordant clang among all those top notes, depending on your point of view. Next month, it will be half a century since he achieved fame by hacking up in a Cartmel novice hurdle at 10-1, the result of a plot whose architects were never paid.
Generally speaking, racing can be a bit careless about its heritage; anniversaries get missed, old achievements get forgotten, footage goes unused. But you couldn't level that accusation at Cartmel in relation to Gay Future. The course management has seized on its connection to this notorious piece of history and will use it to promote its two August racedays, the second of which falls exactly on the coup's 50th anniversary.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
- The Tony Martin saga is an embarrassment to racing - but it's the rules that need clarifying if we don't want it to happen again
- The Wild West all over again: how ‘Gamblegate’ takes me back to the early days of Betfair
- What did Radio 4's tips ever add to racing's status? If the BBC won't show us respect we'll rub along without them
- Racing needs its leaders to last longer - so surely it's time to change the kind of person we're looking for
- The demise of the parade ring is sad - but now there's a flicker of hope for those who actually want to see racehorses when they go racing
- The Tony Martin saga is an embarrassment to racing - but it's the rules that need clarifying if we don't want it to happen again
- The Wild West all over again: how ‘Gamblegate’ takes me back to the early days of Betfair
- What did Radio 4's tips ever add to racing's status? If the BBC won't show us respect we'll rub along without them
- Racing needs its leaders to last longer - so surely it's time to change the kind of person we're looking for
- The demise of the parade ring is sad - but now there's a flicker of hope for those who actually want to see racehorses when they go racing