The demise of the parade ring is sad - but now there's a flicker of hope for those who actually want to see racehorses when they go racing
For those of us who want good things for horseracing in Britain, recent years have felt, I think, like one long lesson in the importance of not getting your hopes up. So it is with caution and many caveats that I suggest there might be some good news on the horizon for those of us who like to get a decent look at the runners in the next before the jockeys climb aboard.
It's been years but there was a time when you could take that for granted. As soon as one race was over, there would be horses in the pre-parade ring. You could spend time there, watching the field gradually filtering in, learning about their different shapes and demeanours. Then you could track them to the paddock, by which time they'd be saddled up and some might be exhibiting different behaviour as they sensed the time for action approaching.
You'd let some bookie take custody of a portion of your wealth, watch the race, then wander round to the back of the stands and start the whole process again. Not everyone would follow the whole routine for every race, because there are alternative amusements available, but you certainly could if so minded – a whole afternoon's entertainment with horses in front of you the entire time.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- An extra 60 seconds to run the Derby - surely premierisation should have done better than that?
- It's a sad day for racing when a big-name horse bypasses the Derby and the audience just accepts it
- Imagine a horseracing version of The Traitors - or is that just the world we already live in?
- Why my relationship with jump racing now reminds me of Wile E Coyote and the Road Runner
- Strength of your views on affordability is hidden away under Gambling Commission's diplomatic verbiage
- An extra 60 seconds to run the Derby - surely premierisation should have done better than that?
- It's a sad day for racing when a big-name horse bypasses the Derby and the audience just accepts it
- Imagine a horseracing version of The Traitors - or is that just the world we already live in?
- Why my relationship with jump racing now reminds me of Wile E Coyote and the Road Runner
- Strength of your views on affordability is hidden away under Gambling Commission's diplomatic verbiage