The demise of the parade ring is sad - but now there's a flicker of hope for those who actually want to see racehorses when they go racing

For those of us who want good things for horseracing in Britain, recent years have felt, I think, like one long lesson in the importance of not getting your hopes up. So it is with caution and many caveats that I suggest there might be some good news on the horizon for those of us who like to get a decent look at the runners in the next before the jockeys climb aboard.

It's been years but there was a time when you could take that for granted. As soon as one race was over, there would be horses in the pre-parade ring. You could spend time there, watching the field gradually filtering in, learning about their different shapes and demeanours. Then you could track them to the paddock, by which time they'd be saddled up and some might be exhibiting different behaviour as they sensed the time for action approaching.

You'd let some bookie take custody of a portion of your wealth, watch the race, then wander round to the back of the stands and start the whole process again. Not everyone would follow the whole routine for every race, because there are alternative amusements available, but you certainly could if so minded – a whole afternoon's entertainment with horses in front of you the entire time.