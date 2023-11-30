The Cheltenham Gold Cup doesn't 'break' horses - and here's why

This is a sample of Paul Kealy's Betting World, an email that is sent every Wednesday to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers as part of The Ultimate Daily, our evening email newsletter service.

If, like myself, you spend far too much time on social media, you may have read over the weekend of the demise of last season's top two staying chasers, two horses who will never taste success at the highest level again.