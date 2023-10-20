Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

The birthday party without a birthday needs a standout moment - and it could come from this superstar filly

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Drmot Weld and Tahiyra after the Coronation Stakes
Dermot Weld and Tahiyra after the Coronation Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker

There's a scene from the sitcom Friends – The One Where Rachel Smokes – in which Monica and Phoebe organise a surprise birthday party for Rachel. 

For any Friends fanatics out there like myself, you will already know it's the one with cups and ice. Anyway, Rachel arrives back at the apartment, opens the door and everyone screams "SURPRISE" to which the birthday girl replies: "What??? My birthday is not for another month!"

Champions Day at Ascot has that sort of feel to it. A birthday party without it being anybody's birthday; a wedding without anybody actually getting married; a New Year's Eve party in April.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 20 October 2023
icon
more inDavid Jennings
more inDavid Jennings