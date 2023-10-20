The birthday party without a birthday needs a standout moment - and it could come from this superstar filly

There's a scene from the sitcom Friends – The One Where Rachel Smokes – in which Monica and Phoebe organise a surprise birthday party for Rachel.

For any Friends fanatics out there like myself, you will already know it's the one with cups and ice. Anyway, Rachel arrives back at the apartment, opens the door and everyone screams "SURPRISE" to which the birthday girl replies: "What??? My birthday is not for another month!"

Champions Day at Ascot has that sort of feel to it. A birthday party without it being anybody's birthday; a wedding without anybody actually getting married; a New Year's Eve party in April.