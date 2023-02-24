Ted Walsh is absolutely fuming - and he has every right to be

It is hard to be dogmatic about anything winning the Grand National – the fact that one firm is going 11-1 the field tells you all you need to know – but the one certainty every year is consternation over the weights, and this week it was Ted Walsh's turn to tear out what little bit of hair he has left.

Any Second Now, who finished fourth of six finishers in the Irish Gold Cup and would have been fifth had The Big Dog stayed on his feet, was subsequently dropped 2lb to a mark of 160 by the Irish handicapper Andrew Shaw. That suggests Shaw feels Any Second Now is regressing. He is, after all, 11 years of age and made his first racecourse appearance way back in 2016. A fair enough assessment if you ask me.

Not according to Martin Greenwood. He thinks the older Any Second Now is getting, the better he is becoming.