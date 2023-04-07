Tahiyra has the Flat season in the palm of her hand so please bring her to Newmarket, Dermot

Nick Luck reminds me of my late grandmother, Vera. Just to clarify, they look nothing alike, but they were both born with the canny knack of extracting information from people by hook or by crook.

Vera teased everything out of me as a child. From robbing her custard creams to knocking the heads off her daffodils with a football, she always got me to confess somehow.

Similarly, on his daily podcast, Luck also tends to get his guests to tell him things they never intended to tell him at all. Last Monday's episode was graced with Dermot Weld's presence and my ears were pricked.