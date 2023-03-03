Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

Somehow, Cheltenham preview nights are still going strong - and here's what's made my ears prick

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Cheltenham preview nights are more resilient than mountain goats
Cheltenham preview nights are more resilient than mountain goats

Cheltenham preview nights remain one of life's great anomalies. They have outlasted Nokia, Neighbours and even Debenhams, somehow staying in fashion when they were supposed to be binned long ago along with bootcut jeans.

The first one arrived in Ireland in 1980 at the Grand Hotel in Fermoy, County Cork. The master of ceremonies for the evening was none other than Ted Walsh, who tells me they were "hanging out of the rafters" to get a glimpse of the panel. Hardly surprising when you hear who was on it.

JP McManus, the legendary owner and punter, was there for starters. Then there was John Francome, champion jockey in Britain at the time; Charlie Swan, champion jockey in Ireland; David Nicholson and Edward O'Grady, the champion trainers in Britain and Ireland; and Mike Dillon of Ladbrokes. It's no wonder they were hanging from the rafters.

Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 3 March 2023
