'She looks a mare to be on the right side of' - Paul Kealy's weekend tips
Paul KealySenior tipster
Soaring Glory
2.25 Ayr
2pts each-way 10-1 generally
Revich
3.15 Newbury
1pt each-way 20-1 generally
Malina Girl
3.35 Ayr
1pt each-way 14-1 bet365 and William Hill
Published on 19 April 2023
