Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping
premium

'She looks a mare to be on the right side of' - Paul Kealy's weekend tips

Paul KealySenior tipster

Soaring Glory
2.25 Ayr
2pts each-way 10-1 generally

Revich
3.15 Newbury
1pt each-way 20-1 generally

Malina Girl
3.35 Ayr
1pt each-way 14-1 bet365 and William Hill

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 April 2023Last updated 10:00, 19 April 2023
icon
more inPaul Kealy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPaul Kealy