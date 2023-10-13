Racing Post logo
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

Saturday is gonna be the day for this 66-1 outsider in the Cesarewitch

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
City Of Troy: put in the juvenile performance of the season so far in the Superlative Stakes
City Of Troy: he might be a short price in the Dewhurst but under no circumstances oppose himCredit: Edward Whitaker

It's official, we have lift-off in the jumps season. The two-day fixture at Chepstow is when the winter game properly gets going and I have a strong fancy you might not expect on Saturday's card there. More about him in a moment.

Naas is the only card in Ireland, but some ordinary maidens on a slow surface with a possible draw bias means I have zero interest in getting involved there.

It is a different story at Newmarket where there is a cracking card. Hopefully the ground doesn't deteriorate too much and we won't have any major absentees on what looks a fascinating afternoon.

Published on 13 October 2023Last updated 16:24, 13 October 2023
