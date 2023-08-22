Racing should be ringing the bell louder for Hamilton's historic Scottish highlight

As the Ebor festival begins York will rightly be lauded for its terrific prize-money on offer. For the first time, all 28 races over the four days on the Knavesmire will be worth at least £100,000.

Tucked away on Friday night, though, is another race, steeped in centuries of history, which also boasts a six-figure prize-fund and is going criminally under the radar.

Hamilton's Phoenix Utilities Ltd Lanark Silver Bell Handicap over a mile and a half was upgraded to heritage handicap status last year along with a huge boost in funding, its value almost trebling to £100,000 to become by far the richest contest at the course.