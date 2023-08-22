Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Racing should be ringing the bell louder for Hamilton's historic Scottish highlight

author image
Sam HendryDigital journalist
Wickywickywheels (red and yellow cap) won the Silver Bell Handicap last year
Wickywickywheels (red and yellow cap) won the Silver Bell Handicap last yearCredit: John Grossick

As the Ebor festival begins York will rightly be lauded for its terrific prize-money on offer. For the first time, all 28 races over the four days on the Knavesmire will be worth at least £100,000.

Tucked away on Friday night, though, is another race, steeped in centuries of history, which also boasts a six-figure prize-fund and is going criminally under the radar. 

Hamilton's Phoenix Utilities Ltd Lanark Silver Bell Handicap over a mile and a half was upgraded to heritage handicap status last year along with a huge boost in funding, its value almost trebling to £100,000 to become by far the richest contest at the course.

Published on 22 August 2023Last updated 14:00, 22 August 2023
icon
