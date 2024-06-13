Racing needs its leaders to last longer - so surely it's time to change the kind of person we're looking for

"She did a lot of good work behind the scenes," that's what we're told of Julie Harrington. It feels like damning with faint praise but clamorous praise is not available; there just aren't that many notable achievements for fans of the BHA's departing chief executive to point at.

Killing off the old tripartite system of decision-making definitely counts as 'A Good Thing'. Projects were too easily stymied by use of the veto. Now, progress is theoretically more easily achievable.

But no one gets a statue at Ascot for sensible rearranging of the governance structure. A BHA briefing note was circulated among reporters on Tuesday, just in case they needed reminding of Harrington's greatest hits, which made repeated use of the word "positioned".