OpinionChris Cook
premium

Racing needs its leaders to last longer - so surely it's time to change the kind of person we're looking for

author image
Racing Writer of the Year
Julie Harrington (BHA Chief Executive) at the Grand National Weights Lunch @ The Rum Warehouse, Titanic Hotel 15/2/22Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
Julie Harrington: three-year tenure gave BHA chief executive limited opportunity to make a bigger impactCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"She did a lot of good work behind the scenes," that's what we're told of Julie Harrington. It feels like damning with faint praise but clamorous praise is not available; there just aren't that many notable achievements for fans of the BHA's departing chief executive to point at.

Killing off the old tripartite system of decision-making definitely counts as 'A Good Thing'. Projects were too easily stymied by use of the veto. Now, progress is theoretically more easily achievable.

But no one gets a statue at Ascot for sensible rearranging of the governance structure. A BHA briefing note was circulated among reporters on Tuesday, just in case they needed reminding of Harrington's greatest hits, which made repeated use of the word "positioned".

Published on inChris Cook

Last updated

