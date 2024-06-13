- More
Racing needs its leaders to last longer - so surely it's time to change the kind of person we're looking for
"She did a lot of good work behind the scenes," that's what we're told of Julie Harrington. It feels like damning with faint praise but clamorous praise is not available; there just aren't that many notable achievements for fans of the BHA's departing chief executive to point at.
Killing off the old tripartite system of decision-making definitely counts as 'A Good Thing'. Projects were too easily stymied by use of the veto. Now, progress is theoretically more easily achievable.
But no one gets a statue at Ascot for sensible rearranging of the governance structure. A BHA briefing note was circulated among reporters on Tuesday, just in case they needed reminding of Harrington's greatest hits, which made repeated use of the word "positioned".
Chris Cook
Last updated
- The demise of the parade ring is sad - but now there's a flicker of hope for those who actually want to see racehorses when they go racing
- An extra 60 seconds to run the Derby - surely premierisation should have done better than that?
- It's a sad day for racing when a big-name horse bypasses the Derby and the audience just accepts it
- Imagine a horseracing version of The Traitors - or is that just the world we already live in?
- Why my relationship with jump racing now reminds me of Wile E Coyote and the Road Runner