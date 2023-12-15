Plenty of Christmas spirit needed to help racing's factions sing from same hymn sheet
All I want for Christmas is for peace to break out in the world of racing, but that seems less likely than ever after a week in which Chelmsford City began a legal challenge to the way the BHA allocates fixtures and the BHA riled the jumps superpowers with the suggestion that trainers should be limited to four runners in major handicaps. And that was before BHA chief executive Julie Harrington used a Gimcrack Dinner speech to suggest the lack of transparency in the way money flows through the sport causes suspicion and impedes progress, a remark which many will take to refer to racecourses' secrecy over media rights income.
Harrington referred to "vested interests and siloed operations" and suggested she has wasted plenty of time "handling conflict as stakeholders turned inwards on each other".
The inability of racing's factions to come together for the good of the sport is nothing new and it is hardly surprising tensions should rise as the financial pie shrinks and everyone wants a slice before only the crumbs are left.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Seconditis: the record-holder who was runner-up 34 times - and the current star who could take his 'crown'
- Neville Callaghan, Michael Tabor and the one that got away - taking a pile of cash with it
- Chambard deserves a National spot after Becher triumph - surely it's time to embrace 'win and you're in'
- I'm bored of poor Grade 2 races - another area where British jump racing can learn from Ireland
- It's a sad day for Singapore racing - and a cautionary tale for the sport closer to home
- Seconditis: the record-holder who was runner-up 34 times - and the current star who could take his 'crown'
- Neville Callaghan, Michael Tabor and the one that got away - taking a pile of cash with it
- Chambard deserves a National spot after Becher triumph - surely it's time to embrace 'win and you're in'
- I'm bored of poor Grade 2 races - another area where British jump racing can learn from Ireland
- It's a sad day for Singapore racing - and a cautionary tale for the sport closer to home