BHA could face legal challenge from Chelmsford City over 'anti-competitive' fixture process
The BHA is facing a potential legal challenge from Chelmsford City racecourse over the way it allocates fixtures, which it is claimed is "anti-competitive and unlawful".
The course has sent a letter before action, used to notify a person or organisation that court proceedings may be brought against them. Those proceedings could be issued in the new year and were Chelmsford's legal action to go to the courts it would in effect be a challenge to the idea tracks own their fixtures, a concept which has been blamed for preventing more radical changes to the fixture list.
Around 85 per cent of the fixture list is made up of racecourse fixtures, those said to be owned by the tracks themselves, with the remaining 15 per cent being owned by the BHA and which courses can then bid to stage.
Published on 12 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 19:14, 12 December 2023
- Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup
- 'If we want to have eight runners they will run regardless' - Gigginstown's Eddie O'Leary blasts proposed limit on handicap runners
- Ascot and the Jockey Club link up with Churchill Downs to provide wildcard entries for runners at Kentucky Derby meeting
- 'He's a smashing horse' - Nicky Henderson eyes more prize-money for Doddie Weir foundation with promising namesake
- Minella Indo, Conflated and Galvin possible opponents - but Cheltenham test should be 'ideal' for National hope Gesskille
