BHA could face legal challenge from Chelmsford City over 'anti-competitive' fixture process

The BHA is facing a potential legal challenge from Chelmsford City racecourse over the way it allocates fixtures, which it is claimed is "anti-competitive and unlawful".

The course has sent a letter before action, used to notify a person or organisation that court proceedings may be brought against them. Those proceedings could be issued in the new year and were Chelmsford's legal action to go to the courts it would in effect be a challenge to the idea tracks own their fixtures, a concept which has been blamed for preventing more radical changes to the fixture list.

Around 85 per cent of the fixture list is made up of racecourse fixtures, those said to be owned by the tracks themselves, with the remaining 15 per cent being owned by the BHA and which courses can then bid to stage.