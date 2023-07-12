Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJulian Muscat
premium

Paddington’s win bodes well for the Classic generation - but the real tests are still to come

author image
Julian MuscatFeatures writer
Paddington repels the challenge of Emily Upjohn
Paddington's defeat of Emily Upjohn (right) in Saturday's Eclipse was one for the Classic generation, but what about their prospects for the rest of the season? Credit: Mark Cranham

What of this year’s Classic generation? It is a topic that looms large now the three-year-olds are obliged to confront their elders throughout the summer. And what a summer it promises to be. 

A frantic sequence of races has distilled the sophomore crop down to two totemic horses; perhaps three if you are in King Of Steel’s camp. And after Paddington’s Eclipse win, the question now is whether they can continue to scatter their stardust beyond the confines of their own parish.

Any such discussion still has to start with Auguste Rodin, whose lustre dimmed a little after his workmanlike victory in the Irish Derby. He was very much in vogue after his Epsom triumph, yet a new pretender has emerged in Paddington, whose Eclipse victory struck the second blow for three-year-olds in all-aged Group 1 competition this year.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 12 July 2023
icon
more inJulian Muscat
more inJulian Muscat