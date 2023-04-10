A decaying, irrelevant, infuriating symbol of how racing politics rewards underachievement - and owners deserve better

"Incapable", "pathetic", "retrograde", "useless", "toothless" – these are just a selection of opinions expressed by owners about the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) in the wake of the representative body’s latest initiative.

The comments came after the ROA appeared to inform owners at the end of last month that a longstanding and popular racecourse access scheme operated in conjunction with the Racecourse Association (RCA) was being curtailed. The scheme entitled owners to free badges to go racing on days they did not have a runner, if they owned a certain percentage of a horse.

Owners were given one day’s notice of the apparent termination of this significant benefit – or less than that actually as the email was sent to ROA members at 3pm on the day before the scheme was not renewed.