OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

Nunthorpe hero looks a lay at Haydock - but it's another sprint that throws up my bet of the weekend

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Johnny Dineen

No Derby this weekend and it's a sprinter at Navan who is likely to determine whether it's a profitable one for me or not.

I really like the look of Mehman in the 5f handicap (2.20). He's developed into a consistent sort of late and, after salvaging victory from what looked an extremely unlikely position on his penultimate outing at Naas, he backed it up with a perfectly respectable effort over this course and distance three weeks ago.

The handicapper has been kind and left him on a mark of 81 so he rates a proper bet to take care of a bunch of largely inconsistent sprinters who tend to blow very hot and cold. Mehman ought to be too good for them.

