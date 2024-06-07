Nunthorpe hero looks a lay at Haydock - but it's another sprint that throws up my bet of the weekend
No Derby this weekend and it's a sprinter at Navan who is likely to determine whether it's a profitable one for me or not.
I really like the look of Mehman in the 5f handicap (2.20). He's developed into a consistent sort of late and, after salvaging victory from what looked an extremely unlikely position on his penultimate outing at Naas, he backed it up with a perfectly respectable effort over this course and distance three weeks ago.
The handicapper has been kind and left him on a mark of 81 so he rates a proper bet to take care of a bunch of largely inconsistent sprinters who tend to blow very hot and cold. Mehman ought to be too good for them.
- We only loaned cash to the layers last weekend - I fancy us to get it back on the same horse in the nightcap at Navan
- Wayne Lordan is on board for my best bet of the weekend at Leopardstown on Sunday
- I couldn't entertain backing City Of Troy - but there are some other cracking bets at Newmarket
- Expect The Real Whacker to bounce out and boss things from the front - he's a corking bet at 5-2 on Saturday
- Three horses are catching my eye on Sunday - including my wager of the weekend at Tramore
