New trainers face a precarious business model - so 'starter yards' could just be the answer racing needs
Former BHA chief executive Nick Rust returned to the front page last week after making a speech in which he urged British racing to be more radical to reverse long-term decline.
Rust, who stepped down from the top job at the BHA in 2020, spoke passionately for the first time since his departure about what he felt racing needed to do to ensure its survival and future prosperity.
Racing needs to be more compelling and more cost-efficient, he argued, suggesting initiatives such as longer racecards, regionalised meetings, closer cooperation with the betting industry on when to race and a slashing of the fixture list by up to 15 per cent to create more competitive fields.
