New minister recognises importance of the levy - but there is no sign of a return to talks yet
New gambling minister Baroness Fiona Twycross and new Jockey Club senior steward Baroness Dido Harding discussed the levy last week, although the interchange was not one which took place in a private meeting room in Westminster.
Instead the talks took place in the chamber of the House of Lords in a short debate on the government's support for British racing brought by Lord Herbert of South Downs.
The new minister's comments were her first in public on both racing and the levy and, while they were a long way from being a full-throated pledge to return to talks on the subject, they did at least leave the door open to the idea of reform.
- Confusion and caveats: why baffling new survey makes subject of gambling reform even more complicated
- 'It's the perfect storm' - how Britain's struggling racecourses lurched from one crisis slap bang into another
- From different sides of politics, new appointees could play a big role in shaping racing's future
- Revealed: racing faces major funding crisis if affordability checks turn off biggest bettors
- Gambling Commission's reluctance to publish affordability survey results should be concerning to all
