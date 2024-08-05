Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:45 LingfieldHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:45 LingfieldHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionOn The Money
premium

New minister recognises importance of the levy - but there is no sign of a return to talks yet

Industry editor

New gambling minister Baroness Fiona Twycross and new Jockey Club senior steward Baroness Dido Harding discussed the levy last week, although the interchange was not one which took place in a private meeting room in Westminster.

Instead the talks took place in the chamber of the House of Lords in a short debate on the government's support for British racing brought by Lord Herbert of South Downs.

The new minister's comments were her first in public on both racing and the levy and, while they were a long way from being a full-throated pledge to return to talks on the subject, they did at least leave the door open to the idea of reform.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inOn The Money

Last updated

iconCopy
more inOn The Money
more inOn The Money