It's official - the 2,000 Guineas was one of the worst Classics in living memory

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Hi Royal (right): outran his huge odds in some style in the 2,000 Guineas
Chaldean beats Hi Royal in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but the form of the Classic is very questionable indeed Credit: Mark Cranham

If you were on Auguste Rodin in the 2,000 Guineas you deserve one of those justice payouts Paddy Power pride themselves on. On what grounds? Well, your honour, it turns out he was the sole swan among a gaggle of geese and if you ran the race ten times he would probably win the next nine.

Auguste Rodin backers didn't get paid, but it turns out 13-8 was not a bad price at all with the first Classic of the campaign rapidly proving to be one of the worst in living memory.

Since that soggy Saturday at Newmarket, Auguste Rodin has done the Derby double at Epsom and the Curragh and is now favourite for the King George, while Little Big Bear has scooped the Sandy Lane. But the rest have done nothing. Zilch. Nada.

Published on 14 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 14 July 2023
icon
