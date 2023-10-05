It's been a good week all round - but what on earth were those French going descriptions?

Generally speaking, I enjoy a good moan in this comment slot at the end of the week but it might not be appropriate this time, given there have been an unusual number of recent events in the racing world that could be celebrated. We had a really classy-looking Arc winner, for one thing, and we have not yet been told that he's going straight to stud, so there's space to dream about the lustre he might add to all our great middle-distance races as a four-year-old.

From Tattersalls' sales ring comes the news rich people are still rich and (a tremendously important detail for our sport's continued health) still really keen on spending huge sums on horseflesh. How about a 2,000,000gns price tag for a one-year-old horse?

That was the eventual sum reached on Wednesday after Coolmore and Godolphin decided to tussle over who could secure a son of Frankel. The final bid was made with a wave of an iPad, the modern equivalent of John Lennon's "rattle your jewellery".