- More
It shouldn't be all doom and gloom - indeed this could be racing's opportunity to relaunch
I recently achieved one of the great goals of fatherhood when my daughter peddled off into the distance on her bicycle without realising I was no longer holding on to her saddle.
We had been inching forward, literally and metaphorically, for a week or so, but what proved to be the key to her finally achieving independence was her flipping her thinking.
Instead of panicking about falling off when the bike wobbled, she determined that peddling at a faster and continued rate would enable her to keep going. It was a breakthrough, she did super.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
- The rise of the red hood: racing's latest fad goes against the basic goal of the sport
- After five years without him, we're missing John McCririck now more than ever
- Yet another promising British talent heads abroad - and it's hard to see the pattern changing any time soon
- Sometimes things just happen: wise words of a former colleague ring true when it comes to Kieran Shoemark
- Don't underestimate White Birch - this will be a serious test for City Of Troy on Saturday
- The rise of the red hood: racing's latest fad goes against the basic goal of the sport
- After five years without him, we're missing John McCririck now more than ever
- Yet another promising British talent heads abroad - and it's hard to see the pattern changing any time soon
- Sometimes things just happen: wise words of a former colleague ring true when it comes to Kieran Shoemark
- Don't underestimate White Birch - this will be a serious test for City Of Troy on Saturday