It shouldn't be all doom and gloom - indeed this could be racing's opportunity to relaunch

I recently achieved one of the great goals of fatherhood when my daughter peddled off into the distance on her bicycle without realising I was no longer holding on to her saddle.

We had been inching forward, literally and metaphorically, for a week or so, but what proved to be the key to her finally achieving independence was her flipping her thinking.

Instead of panicking about falling off when the bike wobbled, she determined that peddling at a faster and continued rate would enable her to keep going. It was a breakthrough, she did super.