'I thought it was pretty ominous for the opposition' - Tom Segal on the changes to the Grand National

What was the first thing that crossed your mind when you heard about the changes to the Grand National last week? For me it wasn't that the reduction in the field size was going to necessarily make things safer, although by the law of averages the fewer runners there are the less likely fatalities should be.

It certainly wasn't that a standing start or a shorter run to the first fence was going to help that much either. It's all window dressing really because there are obvious risks in jump racing that can never be eradicated.