'I can't see anything stopping him' - Tom Segal on the weekend winner who has him convinced

One of the best advantages a punter has is to think outside the box and not follow the crowd. That often leads to avoiding the obvious and at the weekend I'd convinced myself that the Queen Mother Champion Chase favourites El Fabiolo and to a lesser extent Jonbon weren't quite as good as everyone was making out.

Despite his easy victory in the Tingle Creek, I'm still not totally convinced Jonbon will be quite slick enough to be a tip-top two-mile chaser. But having watched El Fabiolo at Cork on Sunday, it's time to admit defeat and believe the hype.

The Hilly Way Chase wasn't a great race in terms of quality but El Fabiolo had no easy task giving 17lb to Grand Annual winner Maskada in bad ground on his seasonal reappearance. However, he simply looked like a totally different species to his rivals before, during and after the race.