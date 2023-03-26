How affordability checks kept a successful Cheltenham owner from some of his £100,000 in winning bets

You know your Cheltenham Festival has gone well when long after the meeting has ended, you have still not finished counting all your winnings.

That has been the situation experienced by one of this year's successful Cheltenham owners Chris Giles – although amid the celebrations, there has been the sort of exasperation so many punters have experienced in this era of affordability checks.

Readers may recall Giles has already spoken to the Racing Post about the first half of this tale. After Iceo and Crambo carried his silks to victory at Sandown on Imperial Cup day, Giles revealed he had backed the two winners and also invested quite substantially on his Paul Nicholls-trained festival outsiders Greaneteen and Stay Away Fay. The problem, he noted then, was some of the wagers were placed with a firm that was blocking Giles's access to his account due to his refusal to comply with demands to share personal financial information.