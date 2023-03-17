Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festivaltoday
15:30 Cheltenham
premium

Mullins can be a tough boss but his admiration for Townend shines through after Galopin's Gold Cup

Willie Mullins after Galopin Des Champs win in the Gold Cup Cheltenham 17.3.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Willie Mullins has his hat in the air after Galopin Des Champs' Gold Cup triumphCredit: Edward Whitaker

It had all been so different when this festival opened. As horses and riders returned following the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the Gold Cup must have looked like a dot in the distance to Paul Townend and Willie Mullins. No combination came to Cheltenham with a stronger hand, yet each and every runner matters, particularly the ones who are supposed to win. Facile Vega was supposed to win but did not. At that point, Galopin Des Champs and the Gold Cup really did seem a long way away.

Here had been an immediate shot at redemption for Townend. One month earlier, Mullins was publicly critical of his stable jockey's performance on Facile Vega at Leopardstown. "We'll probably just have to ride him like a racehorse rather than a machine the next time," said Mullins, leaving nobody in any doubt he believed Townend had messed up the front-running tactics. He retained faith in the horse and also the jockey but found no consolation in the Supreme.

Townend did nothing wrong in the festival curtain raiser but defeat to Marine Nationale still smarted. When approached by reporters for a comment, he declined to offer any thoughts. Mullins was initially no keener to talk but then El Fabiolo won the Arkle and everything changed.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 19:38, 17 March 2023
icon
more inCheltenham Festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCheltenham Festival