Two astonishing horses give us the sort of festival day we will be lucky to experience again

Constitution Hill (Nico de Boinville) wins the Champion Hurdle Cheltenham 14.3.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Nico de Boinville and groom Jaydon Lee celebrate Constitution Hill's Champion Hurdle triumphCredit: Edward Whitaker

On page 61 of Cheltenham's official racecard was an advertisement for the racecourse's new columbarium wall, a place where racing fans can, at the appropriate time, have their ashes laid to rest. You can now reserve your spot, safe in the knowledge that, whether young or old, there should never again be a festival experience to surpass the one we have just been blessed to savour.

In less than an hour and on a stage lit perfectly by spring sunshine, a horse who may be greater than any we have seen for decades delivered a performance of such raw, contemptuous brilliance that it sent chills down the spine. Then, when it seemed Constitution Hill had completely stolen the show, along came Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore, combining for one last magnificent hurrah that left the soul toasty warm.

If this was as good as it gets, we can have no complaints. If Constitution Hill really does go on to prove himself the best to have graced this turf since Arkle, we should not be surprised.

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 19:13, 14 March 2023
icon
