Give more respect to the sprinters. Ratings say otherwise but the flying machines are still producing fireworks

What was the best part of Big Evs' thrilling win over Asfoora in the King George Stakes for you? Was it the popular horse having a Glorious Goodwood day in the sun? Maybe it was Britain getting one back against the Aussies?

Or, as it was for me, perhaps it was a sense of satisfaction that finally the sprinters were getting the plaudits they deserved after being crabbed all season.

This isn't to say the sprint division doesn't have its issues. Mill Stream's low Racing Post Rating for a July Cup winner – the lowest since Owington in 1994 – and the possibility the Commonwealth Cup will be downgraded next year, point to its weakness.