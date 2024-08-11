Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother view
premium

Give more respect to the sprinters. Ratings say otherwise but the flying machines are still producing fireworks

author image
Reporter
Big Evs: will be aimed at the Nunthorpe before another trip to America for the Breeders' Cup
Big Evs (left) and Asfoora (right): standout sprinters this yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What was the best part of Big Evs' thrilling win over Asfoora in the King George Stakes for you? Was it the popular horse having a Glorious Goodwood day in the sun? Maybe it was Britain getting one back against the Aussies?

Or, as it was for me, perhaps it was a sense of satisfaction that finally the sprinters were getting the plaudits they deserved after being crabbed all season.

This isn't to say the sprint division doesn't have its issues. Mill Stream's low Racing Post Rating for a July Cup winner – the lowest since Owington in 1994 – and the possibility the Commonwealth Cup will be downgraded next year, point to its weakness.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View