From different sides of politics, new appointees could play a big role in shaping racing's future
New starters from different sides of the political divide have begun jobs over the last few days with the potential to have a real impact on British racing.
Labour MPs Lisa Nandy and Stephanie Peacock on one wing and Conservative peer Baroness Dido Harding on the other may not have much in common politically, but they look set to be important figures for the sport's future.
Nandy has been appointed culture secretary, leading the department that holds responsibility for horseracing and gambling. It was not a position she was expecting to take up, but Thangam Debbonaire, who was shadow culture secretary before the election, was one of the few sitting Labour MPs to lose their seat, prompting a change of plans.
