Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionPeter Scargill
premium

Frankie Dettori wants a big offer to carry on riding - and it could just be coming from California

author image
Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Santa Anita: helped reinvigorate Frankie Dettori over the winter
Santa Anita: helped reinvigorate Frankie Dettori over the winterCredit: Edward Whitaker

On Friday night, the football transfer window in Britain closed and brought to an end another frenzied summer of speculation and trading.

It was a record-breaking period of spending by Premier League clubs, with a staggering £2.36 billion spent on new players as teams threw everything they had at signing the biggest and the best available.

European Flat racing’s own transfer window, of sorts, is getting into full swing with yearling sales taking place, but the deal everyone in racing is really interested in is the one for Frankie Dettori.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 4 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 4 September 2023
icon
more inPeter Scargill
more inPeter Scargill