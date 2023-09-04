Frankie Dettori wants a big offer to carry on riding - and it could just be coming from California

On Friday night, the football transfer window in Britain closed and brought to an end another frenzied summer of speculation and trading.

It was a record-breaking period of spending by Premier League clubs, with a staggering £2.36 billion spent on new players as teams threw everything they had at signing the biggest and the best available.

European Flat racing’s own transfer window, of sorts, is getting into full swing with yearling sales taking place, but the deal everyone in racing is really interested in is the one for Frankie Dettori.